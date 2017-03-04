× Police arrest man accused of selling fake UNC-Duke basketball tickets

CARRBORO, N.C. — Carrboro police arrested a man attempting to sell fake tickets to Saturday night’s Duke-UNC men’s basketball game, according to WTVD.

Tickets to one of college basketball’s biggest games are extremely hard to come by, so the Craigslist posting advertising tickets to the match-up caught the Carrboro Police Department’s attention.

The North Carolina Department of Justice said Carrboro officers arranged a meeting with the seller, determined his tickets were fake and arrested him.

“Don’t risk hundreds or thousands of dollars on seats that might not exist. Instead, buy tickets from trusted sources. If you aren’t certain the tickets are real, take a pass. The view from your couch is pretty good, and your wallet will thank you for it,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Information was not immeditely available about the suspect’s name and how many fake tickets were sold.