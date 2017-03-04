North Carolina officer seen slamming girl in video resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLESVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina school resource officer who came under fire after a video appeared to show him slamming a female student to the ground resigned Thursday.

WSOC reported that Officer Ruben De Los Santos threw the girl to the ground at Rolesville High School in January.

The girl said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another girl.

The officer had been assigned to the school since 2013 and was put on paid administrative leave.

"Every time I look at it, it's embarrassing," said Jasmine Darwin, the girl who was thrown to the ground. "I didn't even realize it happened. Like, I was in shock."

Darwin's mother, Desiree Harrison, learned about the incident when her daughter got home and has told the media that the officer's actions were extreme.