× Hundreds gather at NC rally to support President Trump

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several hundred people converged on North Carolina’s government complex for a rally to show their support for President Donald Trump, according to WTVD.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations across the country were also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him, including women’s marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his since-blocked executive order halting acceptance of refugees and temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

North Carolina supporters gathered at Halifax Mall on Saturday morning. Attendees were encouraged to wear red and bring homemade posters for President Trump.

Numerous speakers are expected to attend the rally, including North Carolina GOP Vice Chair Michele Nix and NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse.

“Nothing like hanging out with your fellow basket of deplorables on a wonderful March day!” Nix said to the crowd.

Read full story: WTVD

Inside: A pro-trump rally at Fairfax Mall in Raleigh

Outside: Protestors 'walling in' rally participants @AnthonyABC11 got it all on FB live pic.twitter.com/pFU18Y70M9 — Perry Elyaderani (@Perry_Ely) March 4, 2017

The crowd at the @realDonaldTrump rally can hear some protesters w/horns at the other end of Halifax Mall. Supporters chant "USA!" #abc11 pic.twitter.com/RnQATtMxU6 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 4, 2017