Greensboro getting a second Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is getting a second Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill restaurant, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Bart Ortiz, president of Kick Ass Concepts, the restaurant and entertainment wing of Greensboro real estate development company Kotis Properties, says a second Darryl’s is planned for 699 E. Cone Blvd. Kotis Properties purchased the building last year.

“It’s a great location. We’re working really hard on it,” Ortiz said. “We’re working to make sure every seat in the house has a view of the lake.”

The expansive lakeside building once housed the restaurant Pacific and Vine, and most recently was Ham’s Lakeside, which closed in 2014. The restaurant will also feature outdoor seating.

Ortiz said the restaurant is in the early stages of planning. He said it is too soon to project when the opening will be.