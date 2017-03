× Crews on scene of report of pedestrian struck in Randolph County

LIBERTY, N.C. – Crews were called to Hwy. 49 near U.S. 421 in Liberty on a report of a pedestrian struck, according to Randolph County 911.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews were still on the scene as of about 10 p.m.

The Highway Patrol is investigating and no other information was immediately available.