1 dead, 1 charged after fatal crash involving moped in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man on a moped has died after a woman driving an SUV in High Point pulled out in front of him, according to police.

Arnold Glenn Lewis, 50, of Sophia, died at High Point Regional Hospital shortly after the crash, according to High Point police.

Cathy Robbins Goins, 57, of Archdale, faces charges of failing to yield during a left turn and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Elm Street and West Ray Avenue.

Lewis was traveling southbound on North Elm Street on his moped in the right lane when a Ford Escape driven by Goins turned in front of him, police said in a press release.

Police said Goins had been traveling northbound on North Elm Street and was making a left turn onto West Ray Avenue. She didn’t yield to Lewis, causing a crash at the intersection, police said.

Police said this incident is the fifth traffic fatality for the year and the fourth within a month.