Volunteers at local school give students extra encouragement to read

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Volunteers at North Hills Elementary School gave students a little extra encouragement to read.

“I think the more animated you are as you read, the more enticing the book and the story become to them,” volunteer Lisa Smith said.

The volunteers were at the school in the morning and afternoon to read to different grade levels.

Staff members say the children look forward to having guests in the classroom.

“They get to interact with other adults other than the teachers and when they come in they usually bring treats,” said kindergarten teacher’s assistant Angela Rucker.

“Reading can help your mind and also make it to where you can have a little bit extra success in life,” said fifth grade student Dezanteye Johnson.

Rucker also said school leaders give the students positive affirmation through a high-five or words of encouragement.

The initiative was a way to honor Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’ birthday which are celebrated on March 2.