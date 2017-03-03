Trash litters road in Stokesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- If you drive down Coldwater Road in Stokesdale, you may see a couch, toilet and plenty of bottles on the side of the road.

“I'm embarrassed to have people come visit my own street,” said resident Jennifer Berg.

Berg says people dumping trash has been a problem throughout the 10 years she has lived on Coldwater Road. On one side of her road, it even appears as though someone is using a property as a dumpster.

"My sons and I have been collecting it the whole time we've been here. Most recently picked up only about a quarter of the street and picked up four bags,” Berg said.

The department of transportation is in charge of maintaining this road. It does a litter sweep twice a year, but there is still trash off some of their roads that need to be cleaned up.

'We do not have enough people that can do that, so that's why we want everyone to help,” said Cindy Hunley, an Adopt-A-Highway coordinator for the NCDOT. “We are just one facility or one group so we have other things we need to concentrate on as far as the road repairs and stuff. We just don't have the manpower to take care of that all the time so that's why we just ask people to join us and adopt a highway to keep it clean.”

People who adopt-a-highway take care of a specific road or stream. They clean it up at least four times a year.

Berg says many of her neighbors are fed up after years of trying. She wants the town of Stokesdale to help find a way to keep people accountable, both those dumping the trash and the others who need to be cleaning it up.

“Not being able to have someone come visit your own road because you’re embarrassed of the garbage says a lot,” Berg Said.

Stokesdale Councilwoman Vicki Lawrence says the council will look into anything it can do to fix the problem.