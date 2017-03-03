× Neighbors dealing with litter issues in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Every few months Chip Ackerman heads to Highway 47 in Davidson County and gets his hands a little dirty.

“It’s disgusting,” Ackerman said. “It’s disgusting what you’ll pick up.”

He picks up everything he sees from small pieces of trash to big ones.

“Beds, mattresses, they’ll just dump them on the corner of a highway,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman says he’s doing his part to clean up roads and highways in Davidson County, which he says has a serious littering problem.

“It never stops,” he said. “You can pick it up and two weeks later, it’s a mess again.”

Davidson County Commissioner Fred McClure says the litter is mostly on highways.

Officials say the trash normally gets picked up by prison inmates as part of the Department of Transportation’s highway cleanup program.

But after the North Piedmont Correctional Center for Women closed in 2014, the number of cleanup crews was cut in half.

McClure says the county is trying to get more “no-littering” signs placed on highways.

Commissioners also want more people to adopt highways which requires that volunteers clean up litter four times a year.

“It just goes back to the individual being responsible for what they do,” McClure said.

Whatever the solution, Ackerman says the whole community will need to get involved.

“If we put our hands together, we can clean this mess up,” Ackerman said.