Mexican congressman climbs US border fence, says Trump’s wall is ‘totally absurd’

A Mexican congressman took to twitter Wednesday to explain why he believes President Trump’s United States-Mexico border wall is “unnecessary” and “totally absurd.”

The tweet, which was posted by Braulio Guerra and is in Spanish, reads, “I climbed the Wall with the US. Look @ realDonaldTrump the absurd and unnecessary spending on this project that offends and damages our good neighborhood.”

Escalé el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y daña nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

While on the wall, Guerra also posted a video.

“I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here,” He said. “It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall.”

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

It is not known exactly how much it would cost to build the wall, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said several days after President Trump took office that it would cost between $12-$15 billion. Reuters reports it could cost closer to $21.6 billion.

In the video, the section of the wall where Guerra is sitting ends several feet away and leads directly into the ocean. So, someone could just go around, but his point remains the same.