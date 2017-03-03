× Maxburger Burger Bar and Grill opens in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Maxburger Burger Bar and Grill has opened at 3450 Old Salisbury Road, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The restaurant is just over the county line in Davidson County off N.C. 150. Maxburger is next to Breakfasttime in the former 13 Bones location.

Maxburger is a gourmet burger concept by owner Teddy Kazakos, son of Andreas Kazakos, who owns Breakfastime next door. (Another son, Alexander Kazakos, owns a Breakfastime in Clemmons.)

Teddy Kazakos said that Maxburger has been a couple years in the making as he and his father pushed to get alcohol sales approved. Kazakos had asked the city of Winston-Salem in 2015 about annexing the restaurant so that he could have a bar. That request was denied, but Davidson voters approved alcohol sales in 2016.

“I could have opened a regular burger place,” Kazakos said, “but I wanted to a premium burger place with a bar, and that took a while.”