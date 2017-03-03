Man avoids being impaled by tree after he hits hit snooze button

AUSTIN, Ind. — An Indiana man’s decision to hit the snooze button and stay in bed may have saved his life after severe storms caused a tree branch to crash through his roof.

Each day, Raymond Bowling sets his alarm for 5:30 a.m. When the alarm goes off, he typically presses the snooze button before getting out of bed nine minutes later, WXIN reports.

On Wednesday, Bowling did something a little different — and he is glad he did.

“This morning I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze. About 6 minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again,” Bowling told WXIN.

Bowling drifted off to sleep and two minutes later, a tree branch crashed through his roof.

If I had gotten up, I would’ve been right in that spot, most likely brushing my teeth,” he said.

Bowling says God was simply watching out for him.