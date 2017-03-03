× Man arrested in shooting outside Winston-Salem bar that injured another man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a man outside a Winston-Salem bar early Friday morning.

Henry Wait Larson, 30, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property in connection to a shooting that injured 40-year-old Mario Alberto Gonzalez.

Police were called to Burke Street Pub at 1100 Burke St. around 1:52 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting.

Officers said two men, who had no previous relationship, met at the bar and got into an argument. The victim was shot and suffered multiple wounds from close range.

Gonzalez was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.