Colon Cancer: Strollin’ Colon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and women in the United States. While significant progress has been made in the treatment of colon cancer, early detection through screenings is the best way to prevent cancer. To emphasize the importance of screening and to provide education about colorectal cancer, Cone Health has partnered with Whole Foods to host the event, “Strollin’ Colon”, on March 18 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nutritionists, community outreach representatives, and physicians will be on site to answer questions and help the community understand the basics of colorectal cancer. There will be an oversized blow-up model of a colon that you can walk through, with examples of what cancer looks like inside the colon.

Many individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer experience physical and emotional symptoms after they have completed treatment. At Cone Health, we strive to take care of the whole person, not just their disease, which is why we have developed support services for patients before, during and after treatment. It is important for cancer patients to learn how to cope with the fear that their cancer might return, as well as how to develop and maintain healthy relationships with their friends and family. Support and care after cancer treatment can help everyone, men and women, reclaim their lives and well-being. Cone Health offers a variety of support groups and programs, such as:

GI Cancer Support Group

Living with Cancer Support Group

Counseling Services – social, emotional & spiritual support

Nutrition counseling

Horticultural therapy in our healing gardens

Look Good Feel Better – appearance and self-image assistance

Massages

Tai Chi

Yoga

Understanding your family history can give you the context you and your physician need to catch cancer early. If you have the opportunity, ask your loved ones about the history of cancer in your family. On Monday, March 13, Cone Health will be hosting a class on colorectal cancer genetics. Karen Powell, a genetic counselor, will speak about hereditary colon cancer syndromes and how to know if genetic testing may be right for you. To find out more about the many opportunities at Cone Health, visit conehealth.com/classes or call 336-832-8000.

Cone Health takes a multi-disciplinary approach for each patient’s treatment plan, utilizing an entire team of support staff at the Cancer Center, including patient navigators, registered dieticians, clinical social workers, chaplains and a medical team of oncology-related specialists.

Spokesperson Background:

Susan Coward is the GI oncology nurse navigator at Cone Health Cancer Center and has 25 years of experience in oncology with Cone Health. Susan received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1984.

Grier Hock is a licensed clinical social worker at Cone Health Cancer Center. Grier received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from North Carolina State University and her master’s in social work from the University of South Carolina.