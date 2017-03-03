Cars damaged by hail during storm in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Wednesday's hail left lasting damage in the Piedmont, as insurance agents and body shops in Thomasville are slammed with calls for damage from wind and hail.

"It was five minutes, but it just covered the ground," Danny Southern said.

In the 30 years he's owned this body shop in Thomasville, Southern has repaired cars from a lot of storms.

"It was kind of shocking," he said. "I mean, I'm sitting there waiting to go in the restaurant, then it starts and I can't get out because I'm afraid it's going to hurt you!"

Since Wednesday's hail hit, Southern's shop has been flooded with damaged cars and he expects more to pour in this weekend.

"I looked at one today and it probably had 50 dents in it," he said.

It's the same story for insurance agents, who are also dealing with wind damage on some homes.

"We just had a call and the neighbor's tree, a live tree, fell on his house," said Michael Clark, an insurance agent with NC Farm Bureau.

That kind of damage is easy to see, but Southern says dents from hail can be tougher to spot.

"A lot of people won't even see the dents, because they're hard to see on certain color cars, but I just advise people to look at their cars and examine them carefully," he said.

Hail can create small cracks in glass or even break the glass seals, creating bigger problems down the road or the next time a storm hits.

"You got this one, but there's more coming sooner or later," Clark said. "We won't get through this year without another."