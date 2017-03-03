× Burlington hair salon, vehicle struck during drive-by shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Burlington hair salon was struck by bullets Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police went to Vision Hair Salon at 808 Ross St. around 1:16 p.m. in reference to the shooting. Officers say someone driving on Ross Street fired several rounds from their vehicle, striking the business and at least one vehicle in the parking lot.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.