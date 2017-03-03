× Authorities seize 33.5 grams of cocaine from Burlington residence

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges after authorities found more than 30 grams of cocaine in their Burlington residence, according to a press release.

Vanessa Evans Johnson, 63, and Edward Wayne Mitchell, 54, were arrested Friday in connection with the crime.

In late January 2017, investigators received information that Johnson as selling crack cocaine from a residence at 608 Dailey St. During the investigation, Mitchell was also identified as a resident.

As a result, authorities obtained a search warrant and seized 33.5 grams of crack cocaine, more than $2,000 and additional drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is charged with trafficking cocaine, maintaining a place to keep/sell drugs, destruction of evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell is also charged with trafficking cocaine, maintaining a place to keep/sell drugs, destruction of evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was booked in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond while Mitchell is behind bars on a $175,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.