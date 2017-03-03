× 4-year-old NC girl died from blunt force injuries on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 4-year-old North Carolina girl who was killed on Christmas Eve suffered blunt force injuries, according to the autopsy report.

Mariya Owens’ cause of death was blunt force injuries to the abdomen, WSOC reports.

Officers were called to Timber Commons Lane in Charlotte and found the little girl unresponsive.

It was first reported that she choked on a toy, according to the medical examiner’s report. The autopsy did not find any airway obstruction, but it did reveal that Mariya suffered extensive blunt force injuries to the abdomen and head.

Demarcus Heath, 26, the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, was charged with the murder of Owens.