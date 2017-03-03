× 2nd arrest made in cold case of missing Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in connection with disappearance of Tara Grinstead, the Georgia school teacher who vanished 11 years ago.

Bo Dukes, 32, was arrested and charged with concealing death, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence, according to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

According to search warrants obtained by WMAZ, Dukes helped “conceal and destroy” Grinstead’s body in 2005.

Law enforcement officials from several agencies announced last week that Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, had been arrested and charged in the 2005 killing.

Grinstead disappeared from her Ocilla home in October 2005. She was last seen at a co-worker’s barbecue before she left to go home. Five years after she disappeared, a judge declared Grinstead dead at her father’s request.

She was a former beauty queen who was well-liked in the small town.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said last week that someone walked into the sheriff’s office with information that led to several new interviews and the arrest of Duke.

Dukes and Duke attended Irwin County High School together when Grinstead taught there, WMAZ reports.

Dukes was released on $16,700 bond, less than two hours after his arrest.