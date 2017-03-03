1 shot outside Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a Winston-Salem bar following an argument early Friday morning.

Police went to Burke Street Pub located at 1110 Burke St. around 1:52 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers say two males, who had no previous relationship, met at the bar and got into an argument.

One person was shot and suffered multiple wounds from close range.

The victim is still in surgery and his condition is unknown.

The suspect has been identified and is with police. He is not in custody and no charges have been filed as of now.

Police are looking for witnesses and say the shooting was not a random event.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

WS Police on scene of an early am shooting on Burke St. One man shot in an altercation. No word on his condition @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/itepFUeifJ — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) March 3, 2017