Woman accused of killing husband after argument over burnt casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARENTUM, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman is charged with murder after police say she shot her husband following an argument over a burnt casserole.

Teresa Drum, 38, called police Monday night to report her husband's death, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. When officers got to the scene, they found Dennis Drum, 42, lying on his side with a gun in his right hand and a gunshot wound to his forehead.

Teresa Drum showed officers a cellphone photo, saying she sent it to a friend because she didn't know what to do. There was no gun in Dennis Drum's hand in the photo, police say.

She initially told officers they started arguing after she drank his last beer and when he pointed the gun at her, she attempted to push it away and the weapon went off.

Police later discovered that the couple had allegedly been arguing over a casserole she had burned, the newspaper reports. He started insulting his wife about her cooking and the argument led to the bedroom.

In the room, he was sitting on the edge of the bed and she was standing when he pulled the gun from a holster. She then “put her finger on the trigger of the gun, along with his, and the gun went off."

Teresa Drum then took a shower to "rinse off" before calling police.

Two children were in the house at the time of the incident but were not hurt. They are now with other family members.