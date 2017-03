BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are investigating after eight to 10 gunshots were fired into a building on Thursday.

Police said an unknown person fired the shots into a building at the corner of Ross Street and Chandler Avenue.

Burlington police are is trying to determine who did it and who may have been the intended target.

A car tire was flattened and a window pane on a business was shattered by the bullets, according to police.