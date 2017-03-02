Today at 5: Gun found on side of road in Greensboro, beware of travel scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'm Katie Nordeen with a preview of what's ahead at five.

A missing gun found on the side of the road in Greensboro. Who discovered it and how it got there. And why police say this isn't all that uncommon.

If you're planning a spring or summer vacation beware of travel scams. Just how common they are and what you need to watch for.

Plus, you might be counting down the days until retirement. But meet an 85-year-old woman who says she missed her job at McDonalds so much... She asked for it back.

We'll see you at five.