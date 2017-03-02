× Sen. Burr, Rep. Walker weigh in on AG Sessions, possible recusal from Russia investigation

WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill has been dominated Thursday by a disagreement over what, if any, steps Attorney General Jeff Sessions should take after it surfaced that he spoke with the Russian ambassador to the US during last year’s campaign.

Sessions, a top surrogate at the time for Donald Trump, did not disclose the private meetings in his confirmation hearings in January.

Many Democrats are calling for Sessions to outright resign. Others are saying he must recuse himself from ongoing investigations into Russia’s alleged interference into the presidential election.

Republicans are more split: Some agree with their Democratic colleagues that Sessions should recuse himself, but a large group of GOP lawmakers are either evading questions from reporters or instead trying to wade through the choppy political waters without taking a clear position.

“The Attorney General has said he would recuse himself when needed and I trust him to make what he feels is the appropriate decision as to his involvement in any investigation into Russian active measures and the 2016 election,” Sen. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) said. Rep. Mark Walker (R-North Carolina) also weighed in on the issue through a spokesperson. “Congressman Walker believes Attorney General Sessions’ offer to recuse himself is the right move,” said Jack Minor Jr., with Walker4NC.

No Republicans on Capitol Hill have yet called on Sessions to resign.

Here’s a list of who stands where on Sessions as of midday Thursday:

Democrats calling for Sessions to resign

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-New York

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon

Rep. Eliot Engel, D-New York

Sen. Ted Lieu, D-California

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York

Democrats calling for Sessions to recuse himself

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine (caucuses with Democrats)

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia

Republicans calling for Sessions to recuse himself

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina