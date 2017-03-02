× School district in NC cancels class for upcoming ‘Day Without Women’ strike

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will be closed Wednesday, March 8 ahead of a planned nationwide women’s strike. The superintendent expects high teacher absences, according to WTVD.

Superintendent Jim Causby said the day will instead be an optional teacher workday. Students will not be required to make up this day. All athletic events will occur as scheduled.

The March 8 strike, deemed “A Day Without Women,” is meant to emphasize the role of women in national life.

“Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools values and supports its female employees. However, the decision to close schools is not an endorsement of the planned demonstration,” said Jeff Nash with Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools. “The decision is made solely to avoid operating school on a day when there are insufficient staff to provide instruction and basic school services.”