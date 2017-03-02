× Restraining order filed against Greg Olsen’s brother, Kevin Olsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman who accused former University of North Carolina Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen of rape has filed a restraining order against him, according to WSOC.

Olsen’s accuser successfully argued Thursday morning in court that a judge should sign off on a restraining order. He was served with the restraining order on Thursday afternoon.

As part of the order, Olsen will not be allowed to have indirect or direct contact with his accuser for a period of time.

A judge also said Olsen could not attend the same school as the alleged victim. She said she wasn’t enrolled in classes at UNC Charlotte this semester, but will be next semester.

Olsen is also not allowed to return to the accuser’s residence unless it’s with a law enforcement officer to retrieve clothes that he left there. He is the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.