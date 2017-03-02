× NC man, wife face charges after wife overdoses in car with 6 year-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A couple is facing charges after police say they were under the influence of drugs while driving in a vehicle with their 6-year-old daughter in Dauphin County on Monday.

Donald Pratt, 43, of Richards, North Carolina, and his wife, Amanda Pratt, 33, of Berkshire, New York, are each charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Pratt flagged down police and explained that his wife was having a medical emergency, according to police reports. Investigators say Amanda Pratt had overdosed.

Police discovered both the suspects were under the influence of drugs and had their 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle with them.

Officers searched the car and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Source: WPMT