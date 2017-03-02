× Man restrained, robbed during home invasion in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was restrained and robbed during a home invasion in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police went to 671 Motor Road around 1:15 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Officers say two armed men broke into Pedro Sosa Campos’ residence, restrained him and stole jewelry.

Campos sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.