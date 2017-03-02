× Man attempts to snatch 10-month-old baby from mother’s arms at NC Walmart

SHELBY, N.C. — A man attempted to snatch a 10-month-old baby from her mother at a North Carolina Walmart Wednesday morning, according to WSOC.

The man, who was identified as Eric Richardson, was being nice as he talked to the mother’s 10-month-old baby.

That’s when things escalated and Richardson tried to pull the child away.

“He like put a grip on her arm and was like you can come home with me. I was like no we don’t talk to strangers, and that’s when he tried to pull her towards him,” the mother said.

Surveillance video showed Richardson holding another child before eventually leaving alone.

Richardson was arrested Wednesday and is still in custody.