Large fire damages Winston-Salem apartment building; 11 adults, 14 kids displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Crews responded to a large apartment fire in Winston-Salem Thursday night.

The fire happened at about 9 p.m. at Foxwood Place apartments, located on Foxwood Place off of Rosemont Avenue in the southern part of the city.

Eleven adults and 14 kids were displaced as a result of the fire, officials on the scene told FOX8's Adrienne DiPiazza.

The City of Winston-Salem said in a tweet that the fire involved two floors of the apartment building. There are eight units in the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire in now under control, the city said.

Apartment fire on Foxwoods. Fire involving two floors of two floors of the apartment building. #wsfire .81 pic.twitter.com/1ckGNGzV9X — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) March 3, 2017