Hundreds of Lowe’s customers’ personal information compromised

Personal information connected to hundreds of Lowe’s customers has been compromised, WSOC reports.

The breach is connected to a fax machine in Vancouver, Canada. A spokesperson from the company that owns the machine does not want to be identified, but said they have received more than 250 pages of customer order information in recent days.

“It is definitely a privacy breach,” an employee of the company based in Vancouver said.

The orders that were sent to the wrong fax machine contain each customer’s full name, address and phone number.

