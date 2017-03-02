× Former judge believes Casey Anthony did not intentionally kill her daughter

ORLANDO — A judge who presided over the Casey Anthony murder trial admits he thinks she killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident.

“The most logical thing that occurred, in my eyesight, based on everything I know about the case, was that (Anthony) did not intentionally kill her daughter,” former Orange County Judge Belvin Perry told WFTV. “I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.”

He also noted that it was only a theory and the only person who knows for sure is Anthony.

“I don’t think she ever anticipated the result,” he said. “The only person that actually knows what happened is Casey Anthony.”

Investigators searched extensively for Caylee in 2008 but Anthony later admitted her daughter drowned on the same day she disappeared, the station reports.

In 2011, a Florida jury found Anthony not guilty in connection with her daughter’s death.