Father overdoses with baby in car while mother overdoses at home with children

LORAIN, Ohio — An Ohio couple is facing child endangerment charges after police found the father overdosed in a car with an infant and his wife overdosed at home with their other children.

Police found 29-year-old Nathan Carrol suffering from an apparent heroin or opioid overdose on Tuesday, WEWS reports. The infant was in the backseat.

When police went to notify 24-year-old Samantha Schigel about her husband’s overdose, a child answered the door and said, “mommy was sleeping and they could not wake her up.”

Schigel was also experiencing an overdose. She told police it was her first time using the drug and that she did it to treat pain.

Medical responders administered naloxone and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Three children were released to their paternal grandfather while an additional two were released to their paternal grandfather.

Carrol was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, implied consent, endangering children, driving under suspension and failure to control. Schigel was charged with endangering children.