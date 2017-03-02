× Burlington man accused of sexually assaulting 2 young girls

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 41-year-old Burlington man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, according to a press release.

On Feb. 28, Burlington police opened an investigation into the sexual assault of two female juveniles. Police arrested Jamil Richardson on Wednesday in connection with the crimes.

Richardson is charged with statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and crimes against nature.

He is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $100,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.