WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate Ben Carson testifies during his confirmation hearing before Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee January 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Carson is expected to face questions about whether he is experienced enough to run the federal agency. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Ben Carson confirmed as HUD secretary
The Senate voted Thursday to confirm retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as the next secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
The vote was 58-41 in favor of the move.
Carson ran against President Donald Trump during last year’s Republican presidential primary, before dropping out and endorsing Trump.
