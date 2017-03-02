Asheboro High School student helps spread message about ROTC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- One student is working to spread the message about the Air Force ROTC Program at Asheboro High School.

"I feel like it just makes me a better person out in the community," said 17-year-old Kirsten Davidson. "Before I wouldn't say hey to strangers, but now I'm just like, 'hey' to everybody."

She joined ROTC last year and it has changed her life, helping her gain confidence.

The senior wears many uniforms -- one for the ROTC program and another for her school's track team.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.

Learn more in today's Class Act.