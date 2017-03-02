Angry employee writes resignation letter on toilet paper

This will certainly get your point across.

A Reddit post published by Girlofgodsbadday on Saturday shows her husband’s two-week notice written on a piece of toilet paper.

“I have chosen this type of paper for my 2 week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is going.”

Most comments on the Reddit thread are humorous and commend the man for his actions.

“I don’t think he’ll have to stay those last two weeks,” one user wrote. “Yeah. We both knew he wouldn’t. But totally worth it,” Girlofgodsbadday replied.

He finished the resignation letter by drawing a toilet and signing his name.

The image her more than 903,000 views.