Woman loses nearly 200 pounds after having 140-pound tumor removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WARNING: Video could be disturbing to some viewers.)

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman dropped nearly 200 pounds after doctors removed a massive 140-pound tumor from her mid-section.

Mary Clancey, 71, has struggled with her weight for years, WNEP reports. In November, she developed blood clots in her legs and had to go to the doctor.

That's when they made the discovery.

"I was so shocked when they told me," she said. "The first thing I thought was Sigourney Weaver with the alien. I was so scared."

After 16 years of gradual growth, the ovarian cyst was surgically removed.

Once doctors removed the tumor, Clancey's weight dropped from more than 350 pounds to under 150.

"For four days after that surgery, I can't describe it. It felt like something was empty," Clancey told WNEP. "My body didn't feel right. I guess I was so used to carrying that weight that I felt totally different."

She plans to sell her old clothes and buy new ones. She looks forward to gardening this spring.