Severe weather possible for Triad Wednesday afternoon/evening

Latest radars show an enhanced risk Wednesday afternoon/evening for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 chief meteorologist Van Denton said Wednesday afternoon there is a high chance for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds will be the Triad's primary threat while hail is also expected to be a factor.

As of 12:25 p.m., we have wind speeds ranging from 18 to 30 mph in the Triad. This afternoon, wind gusts are expected to be up to 40 mph in locations across the area.

Storms are expected to roll through between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

There is a small chance for tornadoes, though the likelihood has increased.