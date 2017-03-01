× Police investigating Greensboro bank robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a bank in Greensboro was robbed Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 9:39 a.m., police responded to the Suntrust Bank located at 3521 N. Elm St. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect entered the bank, stated he was armed and demanded money.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.