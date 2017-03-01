× NC bill would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages before noon on Sundays

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Senate bill would allow for restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages in North Carolina starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, as long as the local government or county creates an ordinance allowing them to do so.

The bill’s purpose is to promote economic growth, especially for the state’s distillery industry.

It also allows distilleries and ABC stores to conduct consumer tastings.

You can read the bill by clicking here.