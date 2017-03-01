Martial arts instructor empowering women through self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- She has made quite the name for herself in the martial arts world, but after retiring, she knew her work wasn’t done.

Mariea Snyder competed in traditional martial arts for more than 20 years and she also made a name for herself as a champion kickboxer.

“I started martial arts when I was 10 years old after seeing a 'Karate Kid' movie,” she said.

Snyder retired in 2009, but her career is still going strong through her love for teaching.

Snyder is passionate about giving women the tools they need to protect themselves.

“I think all girls should have some type of training that they can do things when somebody is trying to hurt them,” she said.

Along with classes she teaches for children and adults, Snyder teaches self-defense seminars and courses specifically for ladies.

Her clients range from female students at High Point University to members of the Junior League.

“It’s empowering to be able to inspire others and to do things that people said that you couldn’t do.”

Snyder and her husband Steve are co-owners of Tiger Rock Martial Arts in High Point.