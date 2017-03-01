× Man accused of robbing Greensboro bank in custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of robbing a Greensboro bank Wednesday morning has been arrested, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Martin Lewis Paschal Jr., 37, of Greensboro, is in police custody after detectives established sufficient evidence to connect him to the robbery, the release said.

Police came to SunTrust Bank, located at 3521 N. Elm St., at 9:39 a.m. after the business reported being robbed.

Witnesses said a man, later identified Paschal, entered the bank stating he was armed with a handgun. After demanding and receiving money, he fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police were able to link Paschal to the robbery from surveillance video as well as other evidence.

Paschal was taken into custody at 2:30 p.m. at a friend’s residence on Ludwick Lane.

Paschal is charged with armed robbery. His bond information has not been released.