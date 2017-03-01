Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch photo controversy

WASHINGTON — Kellyanne Conway responded to criticism after a photo of the White House senior advisor kneeling on the Oval Office couch spread across social media, eventually going viral and sparking harsh controversy.
The Agence France-Presse news agency posted the photo on Twitter Monday evening.
After the image of Conway went viral, she appeared on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to speak out about the incident.
“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us,” Conway said told Dobbs. “I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”
In the photo, Conway is taking a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities.
After the photo was initially tweeted, thousands of supporters and critics alike took to social media to give their opinions: