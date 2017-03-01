Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch photo controversy

WASHINGTON — Kellyanne Conway responded to criticism after a photo of the White House senior advisor kneeling on the Oval Office couch spread across social media, eventually going viral and sparking harsh controversy.

The Agence France-Presse news agency posted the photo on Twitter Monday evening.

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

After the image of Conway went viral, she appeared on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to speak out about the incident.

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us,” Conway said told Dobbs. “I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

In the photo, Conway is taking a picture of President Donald Trump with leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities.

.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017

After the photo was initially tweeted, thousands of supporters and critics alike took to social media to give their opinions:

As conservatives defend classless Kellyanne Conway in Oval Office don't forget they blew a gasket when a black man put his feet ON HIS DESK pic.twitter.com/kgOZbc0Rkr — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 28, 2017

#KellyanneConway showing 'alternative respect' to the HBCU & the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/ts7Yw8f6DA — Mr. Jameson Neat (@MrJamesonNeat) February 28, 2017

By the way, Barack Obama was elected president and worked in the Oval Office. Kellyanne Conway is a guest in the office. Not the same. pic.twitter.com/jEvYiomPkY — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 28, 2017

What normal people see: Trump working hard to unite the Black Community. What liberals see: Conway is sitting on the couch in Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/nDEiepXfiH — John Davis (@TheFoundingSon) February 28, 2017