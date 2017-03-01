Indiana officer shares hilarious viral rant about turn signals

An Indiana State Police officer’s hilarious video to drivers about using their turn signals to improve safety has gone viral.

Officer John Perrine posted the video on Feb. 24.

“The often forgotten, incredible safety feature that is standard on all vehicles,” his post read.

In the minute-long video, Officer Perrine sarcastically describes the “incredible safety features” and includes a quick tutorial on how to use turn signals.

“I never expected it to go far,” Perrine told the IndyStar. “So it’s been pretty incredible, and what I’ve learned is that this appears to be a problem not only in the United States, but around the world. I’ve gotten feedback and messages from China, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand. A lot of people in the U.K. have reached out … and it’s pretty incredible to see that. I hit a sensitive topic and I think a lot of people can relate.”

The video has more than 13 million views, 270,000 shares and 120,000 likes.