Hour-by-hour look at storms rolling through the Piedmont Triad Wednesday

The latest radars show an enhanced risk Wednesday afternoon/evening for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said Wednesday afternoon there is a high chance for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds will be the Triad’s primary threat while hail is also expected to be a factor.

Scroll through the hour-by-hour radar in the gallery above to see when the storms will roll through your area.

Storms are expected to clear out of the Triad area after midnight.