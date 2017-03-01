High school student makes blessing bags for Davidson County hospice visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A high school student is making a big difference in the lives of hospice patients and their family.

"You are not thinking of all the things you would need when you are here spending the night," said Lily Thornhill, a senior at Lexington High School who came up with the idea of blessing bags at the Hinkle Hospice Home in Davidson County. "You are here for support and you are here for the patient and you are not here for yourself,"

The bags are filled with notes, toiletries even items for children who come to support a dying loved one and may need to stay overnight.

"We included a positive quote or bible verse," to help loved ones, Thornhill said.

Thornhill says it started as her senior service project and grew to nearly 100 bags. She got the idea after her uncle, Chad Kirkendall, passed away from cancer.

"He was my inspiration to start this, because I was in the same position as the visitors."

If you would like to donate to the blessings bags you can drop off small toiletries, pens, paper, children's items at the Hospice of Davidson County's Administrative office.