Guilford County fires eight animal shelter employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight full-time employees were fired from the Guilford County Animal Shelter Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving eight employees and three administrators to run the facility, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

All eight were holdovers from the United Animal Coalition, a now-defunct nonprofit that ran the shelter for 17 years before having its license revoked for animal cruelty and neglect.

Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley and Deputy County Manager Clarence Grier declined to comment on the specifics of the firings, citing personnel regulations.

Commissioner Justin Conrad, who sits on the county’s Animal Services Advisory Board, said only that the county continues to prioritize both the shelter and the welfare of the animals who reside there.