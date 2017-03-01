Davidson County’s Zionettes church choir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- There is a familiar sound in one part of Davidson county -- it's the choir at Union Chapel at AME Zion Church.

"You can't go anywhere in this area without somebody knowing somebody in the Zionettes," one singer said. "They are very special."

It all started in 1957 when several singers from the church formed a group.

Leroy and George Smith were two of the early members.

After half a century, they're still going strong.

"I enjoy it because I know that what God giveth he can take it," said George Smith. "So I guess that's the reason our voices stay the way we are, people that want to hear singing."