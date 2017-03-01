Crash closes both lanes of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Both lanes of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem are temporarily closed after a truck hit a guy-wire and brought down traffic lights.
The truck was coming off US 421 northbound at the Peters Creek Parkway exit when it hit a guy-wire and took out two poles near the BB&T Ballpark, causing traffic lights to come down. The truck kept driving and left the scene.
Power lines and poles are down. Duke Energy and Winston-Salem police were at the scene.
It is not known how long the lanes will be closed.
Winston-Salem police ask drivers to use a different route.
36.099860 -80.244216