Crash closes both lanes of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Both lanes of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem are temporarily closed after a truck hit a guy-wire and brought down traffic lights.

The truck was coming off US 421 northbound at the Peters Creek Parkway exit when it hit a guy-wire and took out two poles near the BB&T Ballpark, causing traffic lights to come down. The truck kept driving and left the scene.

Power lines and poles are down. Duke Energy and Winston-Salem police were at the scene.

It is not known how long the lanes will be closed.

Winston-Salem police ask drivers to use a different route.

Crews confirmed with me that Peters Creek Pkwy near BB&T Ballpark set to open up soon. Crews leaving shortly @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/3QfMP3PZ3a — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) March 1, 2017